Charity concert at Herries raises more than £500 for Alexander Devine

A charity concert at Herries Nursery and Preparatory School in Cookham on Thursday, March 7, has raised in excess of £500.

The concert was organised for the Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service which supports children with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions, and their families.

Performing on stage were year five and six pupils with select teachers also making guest appearances.

It included LAMDA (The London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art) performances and a mixture of pop and classical solos, ensembles, bands, the school choir as well as.

Community fundraiser for Alexander Devine, Susie Knowles, went to the concert.

She said: “It was fantastic, the talent was actually incredible for such young people and the confidence they has was amazing to see.”

She added: “It makes a huge difference to our charity to have funds raised by local schools in this way and the money will be put to good use to help local children.”