New Stanley Spencer exhibition to mark 50th anniversary of his death

A new exhibition at the Stanley Spencer Gallery will mark the 60th anniversary of the artist’s death – and for the first time it will showcase paintings from other artists.

Counterpoint – Stanley Spencer and his Contemporaries will feature 20 works from Stanely Spencer and 19 from artists working at the same time, including David Bomberg, Henri Gaudier-Brzeska and Mark Gertler.

The 19 works from artists have been loaned from the Ingram Collection and also includes pieces by less well-known figures such as Glyn Philpot and Dod Proctor.

The exhibition seeks to offer new perspectives on Spencer’s work and how it first into the canon of Modern British art at the beginning of the 20th century.

Show curator Amanda Bradley said: “Early twentieth century Britain saw the coming of age of a singular group of artists. Some shared the background of their arts training at the Slade School of Art.

“Others were less directly connected to each other, but through the lens of their collective talents we experience seismic historic events (two world wars), and vast social and economic change.

“Each of the artists represented here experienced and portrayed this shared history with a particular vision and expression. “The exhibition’s title - Counterpoint - reflects the complementary and diverse artistic talents across the works on show.”

There will be seven themes of the exhibition including: The Slade, The Great War, Religion, Landscape, The Artist’s Muse, The Long Weekend and World War II.

Amanda added: “Because of the singularity of his vision, and because he was never part of a school or movement, Spencer is seen by some as standing apart, so it is a great pleasure to be showing his works alongside his contemporaries.”

The exhibition will begin at the gallery in High Street, Cookham from March 28 until November 3.