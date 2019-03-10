Cookham Arts Club puts on winter show

An art exhibition saw nearly 50 artists from the area display their work at the weekend.

The Cookham Arts Club held its winter art sale at Pinder Hall in Lower Road. In all, 49 different artists had their work on offer, with six new members exhibiting for the first time.

Club chair Kay Lamb said that the sale had attracted a great turn-out and many artists had sold paintings.

She said: “We had some new members exhibiting and two of them sold some of their work, so they were very pleased. It really encourages new artists.

“There were many different styles, a fair amount of landscapes but there were some more modern pieces that were really colourful.”