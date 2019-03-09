SITE INDEX

    • Herries pupils 'drop everything' for World Book Day

    A bumper load of activities to mark World Book Day took place at Herries Nursery and Preparatory School on Monday.

    Pupils at the Dean Lane school dressed as fictional characters and took part in a range of literature-based exercises. They had a parade and went head-to-head with the teachers in a book quiz.

    There was also story-telling, book publishing and the ‘Book on the Bell’.

    Teacher Amanda Malins explained: “Children were instructed to carry their book everywhere and on hearing the bell, drop everything and ‘read’ – which they did, almost everywhere.”

