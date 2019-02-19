Michael Portillo to visit Cookham and Stanley Spencer Gallery in BBC programme

Michael Portillo took a trip from London to Cookham as part of his latest TV programme, which airs on BBC 2 tonight (Tuesday).

The broadcaster and former Conservative member of parliament, known for his colourful jackets, visited the Stanley Spencer Gallery as part of Great British Railway Journeys.

He joins gallery trustee and exhibition curator Amanda Bradley as they walk across Cookham Moor, stroll along the river and examine two Spencer paintings at the gallery in High Street.

Speaking at the gallery, Mr Portillo said: “It was an absolutely uplifting experience to view Stanley Spencer’s paintings with a wonderfully enlightening explanation by Amanda and to relate the artist to his beloved Cookham.”

Great British Railway Journeys is on BBC 2 tonight at 6.30pm.