Cookham Running Club celebrates five years of junior running success

A running club based in Cookham will celebrate the fifth anniversary of its junior section this month.

Cookham Running Club’s juniors section has grown from seven members in 2014 to 120 today in 2019, with numbers still increasing every month.

The club was founded by Peta Bee, a journalist and athletics coach based in Cookham, who has represented Wales in cross country.

She is one of eight qualified coaches at the club, along with former Northern Ireland cross country champion Paddy McGrath, who is also based in the village.

Last year, the club’s juniors found success in track, field and cross country events, with its boys winning the North West London Cros Country League.

Peta said: “We are very proud that 90 per cent of our members live within a two-mile radius of Cookham and we are very much a local club with big ambitions.”

To find out about joining the club visit: www.cookhamrunningclub.com/