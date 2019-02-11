Date set for this year's Cookham Festival

Music, visual arts and comedy will be on offer at this year’s Cookham Festival.

This year the festival, which was first held in 1967, will take place from Saturday, May 4 until Sunday, May 19.

More than 15,000 people are set to attend the biennial festival and highlights include music from Jez Lowe and the Big Band sound.

There will also be brass and choral pieces from Cantorum Choir and primary school performances.

The Sculpture Garden will be returning this year with more than 150 contemporary sculptures on show at the Odney Club.

The Cookham Arts Club has challenged its members to square up to Cookham and capture a moment in time on a 30 by 30cm canvas.

Art professionals will also be on hand to provide expert guidance and tuition to all ages over the first weekend in the Arts Hub and James Ferguson will be exhibiting a selection of cartoons. Timmy Mallett will also be showcasing paintings from his pilgrimage from Cookham to Santiago de Compostella.

Richard James will be returning for a one-man show ‘The Seven Ages of Shakespeare’ and will be reading excerpts from David Walliams’ Gangsta Granny to a younger audience.

Malcolm Stork, chairman of Cookham Festival, said: “We will also be telling the remarkable story of Holy Trinity Church’s own Anchoress, holed up in a cell to pray for the sins of Henry II.

“Plus, you can learn to dance and attend numerous talks, poetry and the riotously funny Festival Comedy Club.

“The festival happens because of the time and energy of many people in our community. In particular the festival committee and an army of festival makers who curate the events and make it possible. Our thanks to them – and of course to you – without which there would be no festival.”

Tickets will be available from Friday, March 1.

Visit www.cookhamfestival.org.uk for more information.