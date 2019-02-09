New restaurant Mole & Badger opens in Cookham Dean

A new restaurant, bar and wine emporium has opened in the village.

The Mole & Badger is located within the Karma Sanctum on the Green, as part of a joint venture with the Karma and Sanctum Hospitality Group, in The Old Cricket Common.

The restaurant is helmed by Leicestershire chef Johnny Prince, who has focused creating a ‘modern take on a British menu’.

Dishes include pig’s cheek and sausage pie, and baked white chocolate and honeycomb, as well as a ‘decadent wine list’.

The Mole & Badger is named after characters from the much-loved children’s novel, The Wind In The Willows, penned by Cookham Dean’s famous resident, author Kenneth Grahame.

Mark Fuller, CEO of The Sanctum Hospitality Group, said: “It’s very exciting to be opening this world-class restaurant, bar and

wine emporium in the beautiful village of Cookham Dean.

“I expect people are going to be blown away by the amazing local produce and stunning wines.”

The Mole & Badger celebrated its opening with a launch event

for the community on February 1, with complimentary drinks and canapes.

John Spence, chairman and founder of Karma Group, said: “The thing I am perhaps most impressed by is the truly stupendous wine list that brings together some of the finest drops from all over the world, qualifying Mole & Badger as a genuine ‘wine emporium’.

“The menu highlights the amazing quality

of the produce and in

chef Johnny Prince’s hands is nothing short of spectacular.”