Warning to Cookham dog walkers after pet becomes sick

A dog owner has vowed never to walk her pet in a Cookham park again and warned others to be careful when it became very ill after eating an unknown substance.

Carol Wellman’s dog Jake, a nine-year-old Parson Jack Russell, became extremely ill after she let him off the lead in the Alfred Major Recreation Ground on Friday, January 18.

When they got home, Jake was vomiting, passing blood, and couldn’t stand. He was kept on a drip at the vet from Saturday morning until Tuesday.

A few days later 50 nitrous oxide gas canisters, also known as laughing gas or ‘hippie crack’, were found in the park.

According to Carol, the vet was unable to confirm what had caused Jake’s illness, telling her it could have been anything from ‘tablets to rotten food’.

She said: “I know they can pick up stuff anywhere but I do think it’s a bit of a problem.

“He was absolutely terrible, couldn’t walk, blood everywhere. He was throwing up everywhere.

“People should be more careful there. I am not going to allow him over there any more.”

Alfred Major is owned by Cookham Parish Council and a spokeswoman for the council said that it was aware of Jake being taken ill after a visit there.

She added that nitrous oxide canisters were found in the park, but said that the council did not know if they were connected or not.

“At the moment we are having a chat with community wardens and the police to make sure they do regular checks but we are one of several parks in the borough so they are not going to be in the park all the time.

“We encourage anyone, if they see anything, to report it to the council.”