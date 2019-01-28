Popular Cookham waitress raises hundreds for charity that cared for her dying mum

A student and popular waitress at a Cookham pub raised hundreds for charity after her mother died from cancer.

Adele Lister raised £572 through Facebook and a further £100 from customers at Uncle Tom’s Cabin, in Hills Lane, where she works as a waitress and barmaid.

The 22-year-old philosophy student, who works at the pub when she isn’t away at the University of East Anglia, was raising money for ThamesHospice.

The charity took care of her mother, Susan, who suffered from leukaemia before she died in November aged 62.

Adele said: “It was really amazing, I didn’t expect it. I know it’s one of those charities a lot of people in the area support but you don’t realise how many people it touches until you are there yourself.

“They did an amazing job, they really tried to help her quality of life.”

Adele, a former Cookham Dean Primary School student, raised money through Facebook in November by asking people to donate to the cause on her behalf instead of sending her birthday gifts.

She said: “I honestly didn’t expect to get as much as I did.

“I had the goal set to £100 and after one day I had to put it up. Within a week it was £500.”

Upon returning to work, she also received an extra £100 after her colleagues had run a collection in the pub.

She said: “I will have worked there for four years in April. I know all the customers so well, they are like family to me now, especially the people I work with, and it was such a nice thing for them to think about me.”