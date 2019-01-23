In pictures: Family bird box building day in Cookham  

Nature lovers rejoiced to create new homes for birds on Saturday.

Ecology group Wild Cookham teamed up with Bisham Bird Box Group to build habitats for the creatures to nest in the spring.

Boxes for small species such as blue tits and robins were created to ensure birds have somewhere warm and comforting to lay their eggs.

About 10 bird boxes were created during the meet-up at Lea Barn in Winter Hill, and chairman of Wild Cookham Mike Copland explained how important the event was amid tough times for wildlife.

“People are becoming aware through the news and TV that birds face a real crisis, and anything we can do to give them a safe home in our gardens – it all helps,” he said.

“This is the time of year when birds are looking for somewhere to nest.

“We have done this a number of times now, and [feedback] is always very positive because people feel like they are doing useful, but they are also making it themselves.

“In most cases on Saturday, they were doing it with their families, so it is a real nice exercise for them to be collaborating to do that. We had lots of happy people at the end of it.”

Mike explained how the meet-up was arranged in good timing for the nationwide ‘Big Garden Bird Watch’ with the RSPB, which is taking place this weekend.

“Half a million people across the country sit for an hour in their garden or a park, and tally up the number of birds they see,” he added.