Cookham Parish Council chairman resigns and hits out at 'animosity'

The chairman of Cookham Parish Council has resigned suddenly, citing the behaviour of ‘some people’ on the council as one of his reasons for quitting.

Cllr Andrew Nye, pictured, who has been the parish council chairman since January 2017, announced his resignation at the end of a full council meeting on Tuesday.

The decision was met with surprise and sadness by the other councillors present.

Speaking at the meeting, Cllr Nye said: “I am resigning as the chair of the council with immediate effect, I have had enough of some things, the behaviour of some people.

“The animosity has been quite considerable and I have borne the brunt of quite a lot of it.

“I have come to the end of my tether.”

Tensions had risen earlier in the meeting when Cllr Nye and Cllr MJ Saunders argued over a constitutional matter.

Speaking after Cllr Nye’s announcement, Cllr Saunders said: “I appreciate there are a number of reasons which sit underneath the situation which we could discuss further.

“I have always been impressed by the way you set to lead us with objectivity and clarity.”

The council continued to discuss the matter in part two of the meeting, from which the public and press were excluded.

At the start of 2018, Cllr Nye survived a motion of no confidence that had been tabled by councillors Saunders and Mike Barnes.

Cllr Nye had been absent in several meetings after he was assaulted in London in November 2017, suffering retina detachment in his right eye, and the motion received no votes when his reasons for not attending meetings became apparent.

Cllr Mary-Lou Kellaway said: “You have had a very bad year, you have not been very well and you came through it.”

In reply, Cllr Nye said he felt that had not always been recognised.

Cllr Nye intends to continue as a Cookham Rise parish councillor until May but is undecided whether he will stand for re-election.