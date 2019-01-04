In pictures: Boxing Day Games in Cookham Dean

The annual contest for the infamous ‘Loo Seat’ trophy was fought again on Boxing day.

Organised by charity fund-raisers The Kaffirs of Cookham Dean, the Boxing Day Games was held on the Old Cricket Common and started at 10am.

Games organiser Peter Austen said: “Although the main purpose of the games is to have fun and get everyone out of bed on Boxing Day morning, they also raise money and this year I am pleased to say we raised a record of just over £900.

“This will help towards the Kaffirs’ projects for 2019 which include funding our second defibrillator, this time for Cookham Rise.”

He added: “The games have been running for over 45 years and it is wonderful to see the teams, several of which are now introducing their third generation of players, returning for another year.”

The event consists of five traditional games which are played by 12 mixed teams.

It began with the usual blindfold race in which three team members had to navigate a course of obstacles, directed only by the voice of their guide.

‘Puck Trusting’ was another game which saw each team member propel a beach ball up the course using only a potato fastened to a piece of string hanging from their waist.

Toboggan racing, egg throwing and the final obstacle race completed the games, which were punctuated by rounds of the tug of war.

Peter said: “The games were fought in their usual, not too serious, spirit and everyone had a great time.

“This year we revived a couple of games that competitors had not seen for a while, often with hilarious results.”

Overall winners were team Dynamo, who have had a strong track record in the event in recent years. Popping Candy came in second.

The Cookham Scout Leaders team won the separate ‘Loo Seat’ trophy for the tug of war.