Runners from around the world take part in December Daily Dash

Runners from all over the world have raised thousands for charity by taking part in an active event that was started in Cookham.

The December Daily Dash was founded by Cookham residents Jackie and Mark Smith to raise money for the palliative care charity Sue Ryder, which took care of Jackie’s father Mike Knowles when he suffered from cancer.

Now in its fourth year, the event has grown from 13 to more than 400 participants, and this year alone more than £20,000 has been raised.

Jackie said: “It’s been amazing. We can’t believe how much it captures people’s imaginations really. The thing for me is it’s a difficult challenge, it’s really hard to get yourself out, but it’s achievable.”

The daily dash challenged people to run, walk or jog three miles every day in December. Participants do not need to take part at the same time or in the same place, meaning people can get involved from anywhere.

While the first event in 2015 saw 13 people from the Cookham area take part, this year about 420 people in 16 countries, including Canada, Australia and Iceland, got involved.

Jackie said: “In the first couple of years we knew pretty much everyone, but now it’s just so big, people we don’t even know sign up.

“I think everyone just gets such a feeling of motivation, there’s a really good sense of camaraderie.”

Each year the runners get assigned a colour to wear on their outings, with bright pink in vogue this time around. On New Year’s Eve, participants from the Cookham area gathered outside the Crown Inn, by the Moor, and embarked on one final three-mile jaunt together. About £25,000 has been raised in the previous three daily dashes, and this year’s total of just over £20,000 nearly doubles that figure. To donate to the cause visit justgiving.com/teams/ ddd18