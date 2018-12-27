Book on renowned sculptor goes on sale

The biography of an artist who sculpted busts of the Queen and Winston Churchill has gone on sale in the village.

Finding Nemon, co-written by Aurelia Young, wife of Lord Young of Cookham, and her friend Julian Hale, tells the life story of Lady Young’s father, renowned sculptor Oscar Nemon.

Known as Nemon by most, he got on well with the Queen, and according to Lady Young, the Queen Mother would often come and visit him in his studio in St James’ Palace to drink whiskey and share racing tips.

The book describes how he had to use an unusual strategy when sculpting Churchill.

Lady Young said: “Churchill was a very restless sitter, so to keep him still he was given a bit of clay. They were sculpting each other at the same time.”

Born into a Jewish family in Osijek, Croatia in 1906, Nemon moved away in his teens, but many of his family were killed during the Holocaust.

His favourite statue, Hope, was a tribute to them, and in 1990, Cookham’s Jim and Chrissy Rosenthal led a campaign to raise money to have a cast of the statue placed outside Elizabeth House, in Lower Road.

Lady Young, who is now the president of Elizabeth House, said: “His statue of Hope meant so much to him.

“I am proud to be the president of Elizabeth House, it’s marvellous, a fantastic place. It’s a great asset for Cookham.”

The book, which portrays Nemon’s life story alongside pictures of his works, is on sale for £25 at The Little Bookshop and the Stationery Depot.