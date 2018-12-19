SITE INDEX

    • Festive paddle boarders travel 9km from Cookham to Bray Lake

    Georgina Bishop

    Santas, elves and reindeer tested out an alternative mode of transport to the old fashioned sleigh on Sunday.

    Their journey was a 9km Santa paddle down to Bray Lake, from The Ferry in Cookham, which was organised by Bray Lake SUP (Stand-up Paddle).

    Out of the 14 participants three opted for kayak with the majority preferring to go by paddle board.

    The participants of the paddle included 'Surfin Santa’, also known as Andy Crocker.

