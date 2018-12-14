Cookham nurse who treated Stanley Spencer in hospital visits new exhibition

A nurse who treated the Cookham artist Sir Stanley Spencer while he was in hospital has visited a new exhibition featuring the portrait he painted of her.

Josie Huckell was a nurse at Maidenhead General Hospital in St Luke’s Road, which was also known as St Luke’s, in 1956, when the artist was in his mid-60s and a patient there.

Josie, who lives near Didcot, has owned the drawing for years, but it has now gone up on display for the first time at the Stanley Spencer Gallery’s new exhibition, Friends and Family.

She said: “Who would have thought that this drawing, which I kept in a drawer for many years and eventually had framed, would end up on the wall of the Stanley Spencer Gallery in such a lovely exhibition?

“I’m so surprised and delighted.

“Very few people know of the existence of the picture, apart from some members of my family.”

Josie described how Spencer spent about a week in the hospital; it was three years before his death in 1959.

A well-known artist in Maidenhead at that point, he was given VIP treatment in the form of an ‘amenity bed’ in a room separate to the main ward.

Josie said: “He worked very quickly and the portrait took less than an hour. Afterwards he signed and dated it and gave it to me. I recall that he also drew other staff members.”

Josie was born in 1938 and grew up in Furze Platt, joining the hospital at 18 as a trainee nurse.

The hospital itself opened in 1879 as Maidenhead Cottage Hospital, and was absorbed into the NHS in 1948 as Maidenhead General Hospital, closing in 1974.

The Stanley Spencer Gallery, in High Street, is open 11am to 4.30pm, on Thursdays to Sundays.

The Friends and Family exhibition runs until Sunday, March 24. Entry: £6, concessions £4.50, under 16s free.