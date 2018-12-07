Turkeys to be donated to those in need by Cookham farm

Thousands of pounds worth of turkeys have been donated as part of the Advertiser’s Cracker Appeal.

A total of 31 free range turkeys, valued at £3,069, have been donated to the appeal by Copas Traditional Turkeys.

The free range six-kilogram turkeys, worth £99 each, are raised in Cookham under the protection of ‘guard’ alpacas.

The birds will go to struggling families and elderly people in the community, ensuring they have a Christmas to remember.

Simon Windsor, e-commerce and marketing manager at Copas Traditional Turkeys, said: “It’s great, we always try to give back to the community.

“We are a local farm, we try and do as much as we can for the local community.”

Two years ago, alpacas, known for being excellent ‘guard’ animals, were brought into the farm to protect the turkeys from foxes.

Before they were brought in, 160 turkeys were killed by the nocturnal predators in a single year, but this year there were no casualties at all thanks to the furry guardians.

Simon said: “The alpacas are alert as soon as a dog or fox comes near. They get on better with the turkeys.

“It’s a bit strange seeing them on their own now all the turkeys are gone, but they don’t seem too lonely.”

The farm team are now well into the busiest part of their year, working non-stop to ensure that all the orders are ready for collection on Sunday, December 23.

They expect to sell 1,800 turkeys by then, and throughout the day families will come to the farm to pick up their poultry.

Simon said: “We are working every day on marketing and fulfilling orders, and the whole issue of shipping is an operation in itself.

“You can’t not deliver the turkeys, that would be someone’s Christmas ruined.”