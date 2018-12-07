Cookham Christmas fair marks start of festive season

The festive season is now up and running in Cookham after the winter village fair.

The Cookham Street Fayre saw the High Street packed with a variety of colourful market stalls on Sunday.

Villagers flocked to the market, where they were met with the sound of the Cluckers ukulele band.

The charity event, organised by the Rotary Club of Cookham Bridge, was estimated to be have attracted more than 2,000 people.

It will take several months to work out exactly how much was raised, but Terry Whall, of the rotary club, was very pleased with how the celebration went.

He said: “The whole High Street was really packed, it was even better than expected really.

“I thought the atmosphere was really nice, the Cluckers band really added to it. It’s the first time I have been to one, it’s been a big success.”

There was a wide variety of stalls, from the classic hot dog and burger stands to handmade jewellery.

Terry said: “There were some quite unusual stalls, one was selling wire models of dogs.

“Of course, there were also the traditional kinds too, selling jewellery and gifts, and mulled wine as well.”

A popular event for families, there was also plenty for the children to do around the stalls, with fairground attractions keeping them entertained.

Terry said: “There were a lot of kids there, we had these rotating cups, like a waltzer, and a carousel as well.

“The thing is, it’s the festive season, it’s a great thing to do at the weekend.”