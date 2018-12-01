New bookshop opens in Cookham

A bookshop which has opened in the village has already proved a hit, particularly with Cookham’s youngsters.

The Little Bookshop opened in High Street earlier this month and many of Cookham’s school children have been dropping in to spend their pocket money there

Patricia Losel, the store manager, said: “It’s been really well received, we have seen some amazing return customers already, particularly children from the area.

“They have probably become our best customers already – it is really refreshing that they have that interest in books.

“It’s almost like an extension of their school libraries, they love the relaxed atmosphere where they can sit on the chairs and read and chat with their friends.”

The shop is owned by Una Loughrey and her husband Peter Griffin.

Una is also the chairman of children’s charity The Link Foundation and Peter is chairman of Maidenhead United.

Una decided to open the store because books are back in ‘vogue’, with people becoming more interested in buying books once again for a variety of reasons, like collectable front covers, or larger print for those hard of sight.

She said: “We really wanted to promote books in the village, we feel like books have become much more vogue again.

“We decided the idea of books, especially children’s books, would work really well, the response has just been terrific.

“We want to get people reading again, and we really want to promote it to children.”

The shop is open Tuesday-Saturday from 10am-5pm.