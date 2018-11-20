Chinese medicine practice opens at Cookham's Elizabeth House

A new Chinese medicine practice opening in the village could help villagers with aches, pains and anxiety.

Eca Brady, who runs Zetian Women’s Health in Harley Street, London, is opening a clinic in Elizabeth House, on Station Road, on Monday afternoons, starting this week.

Eca, who has been studying the traditional techniques for seven years, treats ailments ranging from muscular pain and anxiety to fertility problems using acupuncture and blends of herbs brewed into a tea.

She said: “Traditionally in China, you would only see your doctor when you were well, not sick. If you got sick then that would mean you need a different doctor.

“We run ourselves into the ground, then get sick and we run to the doctor to get pills, then have to get more pills because of the side effects – it's a vicious cycle.”

Eca, who is from Bucharest in Romania, said she always wanted to work with Chinese traditional medicine, and that she grew up surrounded by it.

At her clinic in London, she mainly treats women with fertility issues but hopes that she can treat those with all kinds of problems in Cookham using personalised herbal blends.

“It feels really good when you give back.

“It’s incredibly rewarding to see someone struggle and isn't feeling well, or feels overwhelmed and within six to eight months, you can really make them better.

Those that are interested in making an appointment can visit www.zetian.eu/ cookham-community-clinic or call Eca on 0761039332, or drop in on a Monday afternoon.