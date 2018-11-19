Cookham midwife raises thousands for charity with bike ride

A midwife has received a letter from the Prime Minister after raising thousands of pounds on a charity bike ride.

Sally Cassidy, who has worked as a midwife at Cookham Medical Centre, Lower Road, for 14 years, cycled 220 miles (350km) from the Austrian capital Vienna to the Hungarian capital Budapest last month, raising money for the stillbirth and fertility charity the Genesis Research Trust.

She and eight other riders have raised more than £25,000, and Sally herself has already raised more than £5,000.

After the ride, Sally found a letter from Theresa May waiting for her at home, congratulating her and thanking her for her hard work.

Sally said: “It was brilliant, absolutely amazing.

“There weren’t many of us but the good thing was, everyone else was doing it with you. They just help you along.

“It’s so nice knowing that you are out there enjoying the beautiful countryside, but we are always raising money for charity.”

Sally, who was inspired to raise money for Genesis when her best friend and mentor Gill Thomson died, also thanked all the people that have sponsored her along the way.

Describing how she felt when she saw the letter from Theresa May, she said: “It was just incredible. You think ‘ooh’.

“I’d like to say thank you to her if I can get the chance – and she can feel free to visit my Just Giving page and sponsor me.”

Sally will not have time to put her feet up after getting home, as she is going on an even longer cycle ride in February, 260 miles (420km) through South America, from Argentina to Chile.

To sponsor Sally visit bit.ly/2DrHNIG