Friends complete walking trek across Egypt for charity

Thousands of pounds have been raised by two men who walked about 500 miles across Europe.

Reverend David Joynes and Andy Draper, who both do work at Holy Trinity Church, walked across France and Spain on their pilgrimage to Santiago de Compostela, raising about £3,000 for disadvantaged children in Uganda.

The two men walked about 12-18 miles per day for 34 days, arriving at the cathedral on Tuesday, October 30.

Rev David said: “You meet lots of people, and under normal circumstances, you would not call them friends, but the people we met we made deep friendships with.”

Andy added: “People that you meet for an hour or a couple of days, they are like old friends.”

Along the way the pair became close with Argentinean, Spanish and a Korean travellers.

Setting off on most days at around 7.30am, they would walk non-stop until about 2pm before washing their clothes and then relaxing with a beer.

Andy said: “I found that not having much walking experience, it was physically the hardest thing I’ve ever done.

“You think it will be like strolling along the Thames path but its nothing like that at all.”

Inspired by a talk they attended, they decided to raise money for Brainstorm, a street school in Kampala, Uganda run by the charity Empower a Child UK.

The school gives children who wouldn’t normally get an education the chance to learn skills that will improve their lives.

To donate money to their cause email revdavidjoynes@ gmail.com