World War mural set up in Cookham church ahead of Remembrance Day

A mural to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War has gone up in Cookham.

The mural, which features barbed wire and a stretcher used during the conflict 100 years ago, has gone up in Holy Trinity Church in Church Gate.

The display was put together by Andy Draper and features shells, crutches and an authentic nurses uniform.

The mural forms part of a greater remembrance display that has gone up around the church, with hundreds of poppies knitted by women from around the village arranged in crosses and wreathes around the church.

Children from schools in the village have visited the church throughout the week to see the display and learn about the Great War.

Perspex soldiers have also been placed in the pews around in the pews, and will be present during the remembrance service on Sunday, November 11.

Bernadette Clarke, of the Poppy Project, said: “The fact that it’s the 100th anniversary brings it home for people.

“These ladies fathers and grandfathers served in that war. This gives us a chance to remember.”

On Saturday, November 10 at 2.30pm the Dean Rise Songsters will lead a singalong, with song sheets provided.

The free exhibition is open until the remembrance service on Sunday.