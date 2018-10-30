Cookham knitted poppy display marks end of First World War

More than 600 poppies have been knitted for the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War.

A group of 50 women from in and around Cookham have taken part in the Poppy Project 2018, making crosses and wreaths for the centenary.

After meeting once a month since February for a ‘knit and natter with a purpose’, the poppies are set to go on display inside Holy Trinity Church, in Church Gate, on Monday, November 5.

Bernadette Clark, of the Poppy Project, said: “It’s grown somewhat from the idea of just knitting poppies.

“All throughout the country, there are ladies knitting poppies and things, we feel that our idea has grown.”

As well as knitting poppies, the group have many grand designs planned for the church.

Dozens of parcels, wrapped in brown paper, tied with string, and complete with a green replica 1918 stamp will be scattered around the church.

Each parcel will be addressed either to a soldier from Cookham, or one who was related to someone in the group.

Many have also been cooking ‘trench cake’, a fruitcake-like recipe eaten by soldiers on the battlefield.

A tableau will also be erected inside the church, featuring a First World War nurse’s uniform, stretcher, original barbed wire and more.

The team have invited students from Cookham schools to come along and learn about the display.

Bernadette said: “It’s part of history. The ladies will be able to go around with the children and tell them about their relatives who fought.

“This is bringing it to life, there are so many interesting stories.”