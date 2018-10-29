Applications open for grants from Let's Rock the Moor

Money raised by the village’s biggest festival is set to be split up between charities and organisations in the area.

Applications are now open for grants from the proceeds of Let’s Rock the Moor 2018.

Organisations and charities that directly benefit people from the Cookhams, particularly children and young people, can submit a bid for funding.

Last year’s event saw £42,600 split between a number of benefactors, and after this year’s event completely sold out, there should be plenty of money in the pot once again.

To apply email aliciawallis@copasfarms.co.uk before the end of November.