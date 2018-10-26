Record producer releases audiobook on working with Sir Elton John

A record producer who worked with Sir Elton John for more than 40 years has made an audiobook about the first years they spent together.

Stuart Epps, who lives in Cookham, has released Elton John The Early Years, recounting the time he spent with the musician from 1967 to 1970. Stuart hopes that even Sir Elton’s biggest fans will learn something new about the icon by telling the stories of before he became a global star.

He said: “Elton was brilliant, incredibly funny, outrageous, he wasn’t usual, he had a very involved personality.

“But at the basis of all this was an incredible musical talent.

“What I’m hoping is that people will hear about Elton, the half-billionaire that’s flying around doing outrageous stuff, and be interested to know that there was a time when he was Reginald Kenneth Dwight, a very strange looking chap, shy, who no one’s ever heard of. What he was like then, that’s what I’m talking about.”

Stuart first met Elton in 1967, when he was only 15, working as the office boy for publisher Dick James Music.

He would spend his time taking out the bins, cleaning coffee machines and running errands for £6 a week, before eventually working his way up the company and starting his own business. On working at the publisher, Stuart said: “There were these incredible characters, and Elton was certainly one of them.

“As soon as he sat down and played you some songs, that was the first time I got tingles from someone playing music.

“There was this huge concert, the Isle of Wight Festival, and I went with Elton, we all went over there to see Bob Dylan in 1969, and a year later, almost to the day, Bob Dylan went to see Elton in Los Angeles.

“These days, with the internet, you can become an overnight sensation, but in those days it was more extraordinary.”

The audiobook is available for purchase digitally for £15 on iTunes, or from www.stuartepps.co.uk