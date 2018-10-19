Pay and display charge introduced on Cookham Moor

Concerns have been raised over the ‘massive inconvenience’ the knock-on effect that a new pay and display meter could have on the village.

The National Trust car park on Cookham Moor off the B4447 that has been free for decades became pay and display this month.

The first 30 minutes of parking is free, but after that, any National Trust non-members must pay £2 to park.

Andrew Nye, leader of the parish council, said that he was worried about the knock-on impact the new parking charge could have.

He said: “Whenever parking restrictions are brought in car parking and traffic issues just move on to a different part of Cookham.

“When the station car park closed people parked on High Road, Lower Road, and there’s always no parking for residents, which is a massive inconvenience.”

Cllr Nye added that he was pleased parents will still be able to park at the car park to drop off their children at nearby Holy Trinity School and that the parish council will try to minimise the knock-on effect.

According to the National Trust, all the proceeds will go toward maintaining the Cookham and Maidenhead Commons, which costs about £70,000 a year.

Dick Scarff, of the Cookham Society, said the charge is a shame, but accepted that the money is going to a good cause.

A National Trust spokeswoman said: “The National Trust is delighted that more and more people are choosing to visit the commons, but it has a responsibility to ensure there are funds available to protect these special places and keep improving facilities for visitors.”