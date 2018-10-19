Fundraiser 33rd annual 'fast' raises £15k for Oxfam

An 81-year-old fundraiser has raised almost £15,000 by doing a charity ‘fast’.

Barbara Walmsley, who has been raising money for Oxfam since she was 16, completed her 33rd annual ‘fast’ Sainsbury’s in Providence Place, Maidenhead, from Friday, October 12 to Sunday, October 14, raising at least £14,600.

Barbara no longer fasts herself after suffering a heart attack, but her trusty cardboard assistant, Boxfam Barbara, fasts on her behalf.

In total Barbara raised £1,100 in collections in store, and a further £13,500 from her donors.

She is expecting the final figure to rise as she continues to collect from her supporters.

She said: “Everyone was always friendly and good and supportive this year, people seemed to be especially encouraging.

“There were some boring moments when it was a bit boring, and I gulped on my glucose and water. People were really generous and wished me well and were very pleased to see me.

“They probably thought ‘she isn’t dead yet’.”