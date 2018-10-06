Author supports Cookham coffee morning

A famous author and biographer was at a coffee morning to help raise money for a poverty charity.

Claire Tomalin, the author of biographies on Charles Dickens, Jane Austen, Thomas Hardy and many other major literary figures, was at the Oxfam coffee morning at Holy Trinity Parish Centre yesterday (Wednesday).

At the event, which boasted a wide range of homemade cakes and hot drinks for guests to enjoy, Claire discussed her own autobiography and memoir, A Life of My Own, which came out in 2017.

Claire spoke to the guests about the book and discussed the secrets of biography writing, as well as the challenges that go along with them.

The coffee morning was organised by Barbara Walmsley. The 81-year-old has raised more than £325,000 for the charity since she started fundraising when she was 16.

Next week, Barbara will undergo her 33rd annual ‘fast’ at Providence Place Sainsbury’s to raise money for the charity.