Tributes paid to Cookham couple who died after crash in Scotland

Tributes have been paid to a couple from Cookham who died after a car crash on the way to their daughter’s wedding in Scotland.

Nick Dennis, 72, died on Wednesday, September 26, following a collision on the A74 near Moffat, Dumfries and Galloway.

His wife Jean, who was 69, passed away on Tuesday after being taken to hospital in a critical condition.

The pair, who lived in Cookham for nearly 40 years, are survived by their two children, Christopher and Anna.

The couple were on their way to their daughter Anna’s wedding, which was set to take place in Scotland two days later.

A keen golfer, Nick was a popular figure in Cookham. He was a member of Winter Hill Golf Club in Cookham and Temple Golf Club near Hurley.

His friend Mike Smith, who went on golfing holidays with Nick and friends to France and Belgium, said: “He was a devoted family man and a really good and constant friend.

“He was very sociable and easy to get along with, he was a very cheerful man.”

Mike’s wife Sherry was also good friends with Jean, and they would often go away on city breaks with their friends.

Sherry said: “She was always a good friend, always supportive, she was a good organiser, she used to organise us a lot.

“We have been friends for years. We used to meet regularly at social events, we were friends, always there for each other.”

Nick was well known around the village for his love for sport. As well as being a keen golfer, he was also a Wasps rugby fan and went to many games while they played at Adams Park, High Wycombe.

Mike said: “He became a keen supporter of Wasps when they moved to Adams Park. He used to enjoy taking me because I am a life-long Bath supporter, and we would often suffer at their hands.”

The couple were also big fans of the Cookham Dean Village Club’s quiz, and Nick was notorious for being a quiz ‘demon’.

Mike said: “If me and Sherry entered one of the evenings with Nick on the team, we would only get one or two questions each, but we’d still go home with the money.

“He was a bit of a demon at it.”

Sherry added: “Jean did all these things with Nick. She loved the quiz. They would do these things together, they were very much together.”