Cookham midwife set to cycle across Europe for charity

A midwife who has worked in the village for 14 years is cycling across Europe to raise money for a stillbirth and fertility charity.

Sally Cassidy works as a midwife at Cookham Medical Centre in Lower Road, and is raising money for the Genesis Research Trust, which was founded by Professor Robert Winston.

She is preparing to cycle from Vienna in Austria to Budapest in Hungary – a 350km ride that she will complete over three days, starting on Wednesday, October 3.

This will not be the first cycle that Sally has completed for the charity. Last year she cycled across a section of Cuba.

Sally said: “Last year was so amazing, it was with about 30 people, pretty much all women who had all been through life-changing events.

“We had a night where we all told our stories – turning something negative into something positive.

“I have never had a stillbirth but its absolutely horrific what people have to go through. You never get over it, you never forget it.”

Sally started raising money for the charity after her best friend and mentor Gill Thomson, who was also a midwife, died from ovarian cancer aged 54.

As well as the Vienna to Budapest cycle, Sally will also be riding 420km from Argentina to Chile in February 2019.

Sally has set herself a goal of raising £5,550 over both challenges, and so far has managed to raise nearly £3,800.

If you would like to sponsor Sally before she sets off on her adventure visit:www.justgiving.com/ fundraising/sally-cassidy6