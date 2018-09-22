Walker raises thousands for Elizabeth House

A charity volunteer and walker has raised thousands on a sponsored walk through central London.

Carol Vitty trekked 25km, passing over 16 of the bridges in the centre of the capital, raising £2,700 for Elizabeth House, a charity based in Station Road, Cookham Rise.

The Thames Bridge Trek on Saturday, September 8 took Carol from Putney Bridge to Tower Bridge, and the avid walker and Elizabeth House volunteer of 15 years has been congratulated by staff and members of the charity.

She said: “It was really fun and the weather was nice – it was a good day.

“There was a bit of dancing and exercising before it started – we completed it in a group of eight.”

After Carol’s walk was featured in the Advertiser in August, a reader whose late husband was a former Elizabeth House member donated £2,000 to sponsor her.

A registered charity, Elizabeth House provides elderly people from the Cookham area with a chance to socialise, go on trips, and enjoy communal meals.

The charity needs people like Carol to donate and raise funds to continue operating, and when she returned from her walk she was well received by staff and members.

Carol said: “The members were really interested in talking to me and I got them a map of the route I walked, a lot of them were saying they used to live or work around the route.

“They are always happy to hear a story because most of them live on their own, they come there really to talk to other people and if someone has done something a bit different they want to hear about it.”