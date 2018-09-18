In pictures: Cookham Dean Village Fete 2018

Birds of prey, martial artists and racing ferrets were all on display at Cookham Dean’s ‘best ever’ village fete.

About 1,000 people went to Cookham Dean Village Fete throughout the day on Sunday.

Although the final count has yet to be finished, the chairman of the organising committee Pam Forrester confidently predicted that £5,000-£6,000 has been raised for charity – almost double last year’s total.

Pam said: “It was really lovely, everyone thought it was the best ever. We had a real party atmosphere.

“Everyone was having a good time. The bar ran out of beer so that tells you all you need to know.”

A variety of different stalls and activities catering for all ages ensured that everyone at the fete had a good time.

The entertainment ranged from arts and craft shows to a dog fancy dress show.

Some of the events drew big crowds, with the lion dance by Maidenhead’s Eagle Claw Kung Fu School a crowd favourite.

The Wheatley Birds of Prey flying demonstration was also popular, even earning an encore.

Pam said: “We had the birds of prey this year and they were just fantastic, the birds were flying really low over people’s heads and one landed on people’s shoulders.

“The children had the gloves on and were holding them.”

Every year the organising committee donates the events’ profits to charity, with the Brett Foundation, the Parapet Trust Fund, Hearing Dogs for Deaf People and Monday Club Maidenhead Mencap this year's main beneficiaries.