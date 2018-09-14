Holy Trinity pupils go back to Victorian era to mark school's 160th anniversary

The 160th-anniversary celebrations at Holy Trinity School saw teachers and students go back to their roots and dress up for Victorian day.

Teachers and students got into the Victorian spirit on Friday as they spent almost the entire day in character as teachers and students from 160 years ago.

Straight from the word go students were ‘ordered’ to line up in the schoolyard with boys at the front and girls at the back, and were separated during lessons, sitting at opposite ends of the classroom.

The morning assembly was led by a ‘priest’ who read a Victorian prayer and lines from the Bible, and lessons saw the children writing on ‘slates’ – pieces of black paper – with white chalk.

Head of school Anna Smith said: “The children absolutely loved it, I have had a lot of positive comments from them.

“One of my students said it was the best day she had ever had in school, so that was really nice to hear.”

The teachers, in particular, got into the spirit of the day, not breaking character. Even though the students were warned, many were shocked to see Ms Smith pacing the corridors and the school playground with a cane in hand.

A ‘school dunce’ was even selected from one of the older year groups, who was given a dunce cap and made to sit at the front during assembly. At the end of the day, the students broke character and executive head Dave Rooney hosted a big celebratory assembly.

An enormous 160th birthday cake was cut, as well as a cake for teacher Diana Nicol, who was celebrating her 25th year at the school.

Ms Smith said: “We did it because it’s a big event, we are very proud of our school and what it’s done for generations past and hopefully future as well as the present.”