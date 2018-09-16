Girls donate hair to Little Princess Trust

A pair of young girls have donated almost a metre of their hair between them after getting it cut for charity.

Cookham resident Amber Peach and her cousin Rosie Curry, both 13, donated their hair to the Little Princess Trust after getting it cut on Wednesday, August 29, which will be made into wigs for children undergoing cancer treatment.

They have also raised more than £450, which they are set to donate to the charity Pensions4Paws, which supports retired fire and police dogs.

Amber’s dad Stuart Peach said: “She’s been saying that she needs a haircut and wondered what could she do with it, and she conned her cousin into doing it with her.

“She wanted enough left so that she can just about tie a ponytail. It’s much more manageable, she can brush her hair in three attempts, rather than spending 20 minutes each time.”

To support, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/amber-rosie