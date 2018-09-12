In pictures: Gravity Grand Prix 2018

History was made at this year’s Gravity Grand Prix as the previous course record was blown out of the water.

The 12th annual grand prix tore through the streets of Cookham Dean on Sunday, with the karts cheered on by record crowds.

A new course record of 1min 8secs was set by Acceleramus, a kart entered by Richard Burton, shaving four seconds off the previous record.

This year saw even greater imagination and attention to detail from the kart designers, with weird and wacky creations catching the eye.

The Best Novelty Kart prize was won by The Mystery Machine, a kart painted like the classic Scooby Doo van, and with its team members dressed as the Scooby Gang.

Although many of the karts were elaborate and bordering on ridiculous, some stood out for their sleek and beautiful design.

The John Player Car, entered by John Goldsmith, won Best Engineered Car for its outstanding design and flawless paintwork.

Peter Austen, the race organiser, said: “We had a brilliant day, we were so lucky the weather was great, the crowd was one of the largest we have ever seen.

“We always have a few dramas, there were a few crashes and the arch fell down at one point, but it went really smoothly.

Every year the event donates all profits to charity.

Mr Austen is optimistic that it is more than last year’s total of £16,000