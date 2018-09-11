In pictures: Formosa Fest held in Cookham

A sell-out crowd gathered to enjoy some of the finest music from Berkshire-based groups and musicians at an end-of-summer festival.

Formosa Fest, held in Formosa Field in Mill Lane on Saturday, September 8, was enjoyed by a crowd of 500 people from Cookham and further afield.

One of the crowd’s favourite acts was Formosa Frenzy, a Berkshire-based six-piece band who play covers of a range of popular artists including The Rolling Stones, The Beatles and Elton John.

Event organiser Jerry Young, said: “It was brilliant, we sold out completely and we had to close the ticket website on Friday. People kept ringing me asking if there were any more tickets.

“There was a really good mix of music, with student bands and vintage bands who are closer to my age. It was a good, fun event, many local families came.

“I got an email from someone who told me their nine-year-old said it was the best night of his life. I think he loved running around, climbing trees with his friends, listening to the music and feeling free."