Doggy day care owner invites critics to visit

The owner of a doggy day care centre has invited her critics over to see the ‘good things’ she and her staff are doing.

Pawz and Bonez in Long Lane was founded by dog lover Tyna Howell less than a year ago, but is already thriving, full to capacity with dogs most days.

The centre has come under fire from some Cookham residents, though.

The building, which is temporary, is on the greenbelt.

Calling it a ‘doggy nirvana’, every day up to 15 animals run around in the two-acre field, cared for by trained staff and in quieter moments get to relax to spa music.

Tyna said: “There’s a huge demand; I havegot to the point where I am nearly full everyday, and I started with zero dogs.

“Just because people go to work doesn’t mean they should feel guilty about it.

“They listen to spa music when they are chilling out inside, and there’s air conditioning for the summer. It’s luxurious, it’s like a doggy nirvana.”

Tyna, a Cookham resident of nine years, has worked for other centres in the past, but in November decided to go it alone.

When she sought planning permission she faced opposition from residents who did not want the centre to remain.

Borough councillors eventually approved her application, but on the conditions that only 15 dogs stay there each day, and that it only operates from 7am-7pm on Monday to Friday.

Tyna said: “People don’t really understand it, especially if they are not doggy people.

“I would like them to come down and have a look and see what we do. I believe we are doing a good thing.”