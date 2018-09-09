In pictures: Cookham Regatta 2018

An annual boating extravaganza was a big success, raising at least £10,000 for charity despite traffic problems preventing many people from attending.

The 30th annual Cookham Regatta saw teams take part in a variety of races on the River Thames in Cookham on Saturday, September 1.

Traffic problems, which were caused by the part-closure of the A404, prevented many people from going to the event, and caused huge delays for those that did manage to attend.

Much to their despair, many of the spectators were forced to go thirsty after the van transporting beer from the Rebellion Brewery – less than five miles away in Marlow – was delayed by more than an hour-and-a-half.

The beer did eventually arrive and the warm summer weather ensured that the regatta was enjoyed by everyone who attended.

Peter Osborn, the event organiser, said: “As far as the event is concerned it was a really good atmosphere, we had a terrific turnout from the Handy Cross Runners, who entered six teams in the dragon boat races. The final of the dragon boats was an absolute dead heat, we took a picture and there’s no way they could tell which boat crossed the line first.

“It was a really excellent competition in all of the events.”

While the entertainment was constant on the water, there was also plenty to do off it.

The tug-of-war was a fan favourite, and extra rounds were held so that children could take part too.

A new addition to this year’s regatta was a giant inflatable lorry, similar to a bouncy castle, that had an obstacle course inside it.

This year the regatta was raising money for Parkinson’s UK. Although there is no final figure yet, Mr Osborn and the other organisers are confident that it will be more than £10,000.