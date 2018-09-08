Trust money goes towards Cookham Dean Village Hall refurbishment

A village hall has had its ceiling renovated and lighting upgraded thanks to a donation from the charitable trust which owns the Advertiser.

The Cookham Dean Village Club received a £750 grant from the Louis Baylis Trust, and has already put the money to good use.

The group, which is responsible for the running and maintenance of Cookham Dean Village Hall in Church Road, have put the money towards a £20,000 redevelopment of the hall.

Specifically, the grant has been used to pay for half of a new ceiling and lighting upgrade, which cost £1,500.

Peter Austen, Cookham Dean Village Club secretary, said: “About a year ago we decided we had to do a redevelopment project on the hall to upgrade it.

“We would say the villagers do have a high dependency on the hall and we try to keep it the best in class and make it the best we can, something people really want to use.”

The grant money was used to refit the lights in the hall, installing LED bulbs that are better for the environment.

It also went towards refurbishing the ceiling.

The entire £20,000 refurbishment has seen the hall receive a new lick of paint, extra storage, and a number of upgrades behind the scenes.

The village hall is used by a variety of people and groups in the community, including brownies, yoga classes, a nursery and the Freemasons.

The club financed the majority of its redevelopment through contributions from its members and supporters in Cookham Dean, but Mr Austen admitted that without grants from charities like the Louis Baylis Trust, they would struggle to run the hall as effectively as they do currently.

He said: “We got to the point where we ran out of funds and were looking for things to top them up. It would have been hard to deliver without the contribution.”