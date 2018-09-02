Course record 'up for grabs' at Gravity Grand Prix

The village’s answer to the Wacky Races is back for another year, with a new course record ‘up for grabs’.

Cookham’s Gravity Grand Prix will take place for the 12th time on Sunday, September 9, with up to 30 karts storming through the village at speeds reaching more than 30mph.

According to one of the race's organisers, the course record, which has only increased by one second in the last ‘four or five’ years, is there for the taking.

Most years at least one team finishes the course in 1min 13secs. Last year a record 1min 12secs was recorded, but the Kaffirs of Cookham Dean treasurer Peter Austen believes more seconds could still be shaved off. He said: ”No-one has beaten the time of 1min 12 secs. You would think someone would come up with a kart that can beat it.

“The record is definitely up for grabs this year.”

The Dean’s downhill derby will see teams in wacky karts race from Spring Lane to Uncle Tom’s Cabin, at the junction of Warners Hill and Hills Lane.

Every year the event is organised by the Kaffirs, which raised £16,000 for various charities with last year’s grand prix.

The main beneficiary was Thames Valley Air Ambulance, which received about £13,000.

Mr Austen revealed that most of the preparations are already complete, with smaller details like how many barrels of beer will be needed for the bar yet to be decided. This year will also be the first year the race ‘goes green’, adopting new souvenir cups that cost a £1 deposit at their bars. Patrons can either keep the special cups or return them and get their money back.

Mr Austen added: “We have one or two little things that should add a bit to the race. We are all raring to go now.” Entries are still open, and teams can enter by emailing info@gravitygrandprix.co.uk