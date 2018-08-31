SITE INDEX

    • Cookham Regatta to return for 30th edition since revival

    An annual village regatta is expecting a bumper turnout in its 30th year since it was revived.

    About 2,000 people are expected to either participate or spectate at the Cookham Regatta on Saturday.

    The event, which runs from 10am-5pm, will see teams take part in all kinds of on-and-off-water activities, including dragon boat racing, canoe cats and a static rowing machine. Every year the event, which takes place on the Thames near Cookham Moor, raises money for charity, with Parkinson’s UK selected as 2018’s main beneficiary. The objective this year is to raise enough to set up a dedicated support group for sufferers in Marlow and Cookham.

    Last year more than £15,000 was raised for charities.

    With plenty of on-water action for the competitors to get involved in, there is also a variety of land-based activities.

    Spectators of all ages can enjoy a dog show, bungee trampoline, plate smashing and the classic car display.

    Peter Osborn, regatta committee chairman, said: “The preparations have gone really well this year and all we need now is a bit of sunshine.”

