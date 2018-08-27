Patels' petals dazzle judges in Cookham gardening contest

The winners of a village gardening contest found success through a dry summer by dead-heading ‘morning, noon and night’.

Pat and Paul Patel were crowned the Borough in Bloom champions by parish councillors at the general purposes parish council meeting on Tuesday, August 14.

The residents of mobile home site Strande Park won the same competition two years ago, and wowed the judges with their colourful blooms planted in flower beds and pots.

Pat said: “We were really surprised, we didn’t expect to get the gold and we’re really pleased because it’s been a very hard summer.

“The key was dead-heading [removing dead flower heads], morning noon and night. Paul was brilliant watering all the time as well.

“Gardening really relaxes me, I like to be outside.”

Pat and Paul have been living at Strande Park since 1981. Pat has not always been a devoted gardener but said she started maintaining the small shared gardens by the entrance to the mobile home site before she began growing her own.

Their front garden is mainly made up of two small flower beds full of hydrangeas and other brightly coloured blooms. The garden also contains several potted plants.

The pair also have a small back garden, with flowers all along their wall, and bushes along the side of the home where there is less shade.

The runners up in the competition were Gerry Matthews, David Matthews and Beryl Macneaney.

The trio combined the front gardens of their two cottages on Dean Lane to create a bright and vibrant flower patch.