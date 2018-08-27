Paintings and crafts go on show at 77th annual art exhibition

Paintings and crafts by more than 100 artists from the Maidenhead, Marlow and Cookham area have gone on show at a 77th annual art exhibition.

More than 300 paintings and craft works done by 150 artists have gone on display at Pinder Hall, on Lower Road, for the exhibition.

The exhibition has now entered its final week, and will come to a close at 5pm on Sunday, August 26.

Works by professionals and amateurs alike are up on display and available for members of the public to view for free and purchase.

Freddie Daniels, treasurer of the Cookham Arts Club, said: “I go in every day and I have found stuff in there that hits me between the eyes, it’s a very rich exhibition and it’s for all grades of artists, every member gets to show at least one piece.” The exhibition is open every day from 10am-6pm, except Sunday, when it closes at 5pm.