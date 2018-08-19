Parish councillor remain unimpressed after Cookham station waiting room reopens

The village railway station’s waiting room and ticket office has reopened – but parish councillors remain frustrated by how long it took to happen.

The waiting room and ticket office were closed more than a year ago after dry rot was discovered in the floor.

Several months passed before any work began on repairing the station, in Lower Road, with commuters forced to huddle under a bus-stop sized shelter during the snow and rain in the winter.

The new facilities officially opened on Monday but, upon hearing the news at a meeting on Tuesday, August 7, parish councillors were not impressed.

After reading a letter sent by station operator Great Western Railway (GWR) to the parish council, chairman Cllr Andrew Nye said: “It hasn’t really answered any of the significant issues, like why it’s taken a year to sort out the damage.”

The letter, which was written on July 4, was received by the parish council more than a month later, on the day of the meeting.

Cllr Mark Howard suggested it had been delivered on a GWR train. Cllr Nye added: “We haven’t heard from Network Rail at all. It’s rude if you write a letter and not get a reply.

“It’s a bit out of date, not particularly helpful and we need to follow up with Network Rail.”

Closed last summer, work did not begin on repairing the facilities until this March.

The damage was fixed by filling the void beneath the station building with concrete.

Last year the space beneath the floor had let water in, which resulted in the rot forming.

The concrete-filled floor will now prevent water from seeping in, preventing the same issue from reoccurring.

GWR and Network Rail have been contacted for comment.