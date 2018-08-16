Widow joins family and friends to cycle to funeral of Eddy Lee

The widow of Eddy Lee cycled 11 miles to his funeral on Friday – nearly four years to the day since they cycled 550 miles to their wedding in Scotland.

Eddy, from Cookham, died following a collision while on a motorbike on the M4 on July 5 and his woodland funeral at GreenAcres Chiltern in Beaconsfield last week was chosen by his wife, Ciara Lee, and attended by 300 friends and family, many of whom also cycled to the service.

Described as a ‘calm and spiritual’ person by those who knew him well, the service was fitting for a man who loved to spend most of his time outdoors in the natural environment.

Ciara said: “After the funeral, many of the cyclists plus others had a swim and paddle board in the river. Something Eddy would have loved to do with us.

“We had only lived in the area for four years, but he had touched so many people. We have been bowled over by our local community’s outpouring of hurt over the situation and love for Eddy and us as a family.”

The service included a recorded tribute spoken by Ciara as an alternative to a eulogy. It was overlaid by a video and photo montage of them as a couple, and also as a family of three with their toddler son, Seren Ying Hei.

Eddy and Ciara Lee pictured at their wedding.

It is a declaration of love and admiration for an adored husband who his wife describes as ‘better than anyone I’ve ever met’.

She said: “He was so good at everything he picked up and just so humble and embarrassed every time I wanted to boast about him, and ultimately that’s what I’ve done for nearly eight years, is boast about him, because I couldn’t believe my luck really. It did always feel too good to be true.”

The couple fell for each other quickly, their story becoming one of deep love and adventure. They would go away for weekends cycling, boating and paddle boarding and when they cycled on ‘Le Tour de Romance’ to their wedding in Scotland, it was to a remote farmhouse they had never seen before.

In the video Ciara described coming home from the hospital after Eddy had died. She said: “When I got back from the hospital my instinct was to start to do all the things we did together straight away so nothing would become a thing I couldn’t overcome.

“So the day afterwards I got on the paddleboard with Seren and we’ve been up to the beach where we used to have picnics and we’ve been out on the bike and trying to do all the things, the really simple things, we love doing as a family.”