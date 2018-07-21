Hundreds raised by team at women-only triathlon

Nearly £1,000 was raised for a Cookham-based charity by a group taking part in a ladies-only triathlon.

A group of seven ladies took part in the Shock Absorber Women Only Triathlon in Dorney on Sunday, July 8.

The team swam, cycled and ran their way to success and have raised £836 for Partners For Change Ethiopia so far. The charity provides children in Ethiopia with what could be their only meal of the day through a breakfast club.

Lucy Tobias, one of the team members, said: “The other ladies in our fundraising group were lovely and although some of us met for the first time at the event, there was a real feeling of support, belonging and sisterhood.

“Hearing my friends shouting for me on the way round was amazing and helped me to push as hard as I could.

“Reading about the children who were going to school on an empty stomach, I knew this was an opportunity to support a really worthy cause.”

The team was made up of Sarah Parfitt and Caroline Field, both PFC Ethiopia Ambassadors, who did the sprint triathlon, which consisted of a 750 swim, 21km cycle and 5km run.

Natalie Evans and Nawel Ait Kaci took part in the Novice Triathlon, made up of a 400m swim, 10.6km cycle and 2.5km run.

Three women took part in the relay, with Helen Steel swimming, Lucy Tobias cycling and Rebecca de Jager running.

The women are still hoping to reach their £1,000 target, which will provide 10 children with meals for an entire year.

To donate visit https://bit.ly/2L2mVv66