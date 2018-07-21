Michael Jackson's brother visits Cookham cupcake shop

A former member of the Jacksons dropped into the village to taste some cupcakes.

Randy Jackson, the late Michael Jackson’s youngest brother, paid a visit to Cutsie Cupcakes in Cookham High Street on Thursday.

The musician, who joined the group formerly known as the Jackson 5 in the mid-1970s, tasted a salted caramel cupcake, and posed for a picture with co-owner Aki Shah.

Aki’s partner and co-owner Amreata Marahta, said: “He was lovely. It was like Michael Jackson had walked through the door, he looked so similar to what I imagine he’d look like now without his surgery.

“He spoke exactly like his brother, really softly spoken, and asked us lots of questions about the shop.

“He tried a salted caramel cupcake, he said he was on a diet so it was a treat.”

Amreata added that Randy was in the area considering buying a home in the Cookham or Marlow area.