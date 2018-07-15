Parish council to 'investigate' crossing options for Cannondown Road

Parish councillors have agreed to ‘investigate’ options for building a pedestrian crossing on a busy road.

After a petition to install a crossing on Cannondown Road gained 144 signatures in 2017, the possibility of a crossing was met with enthusiasm by parish councillors at a full council meeting on Tuesday, July 3.

The petition stated that children in Cookham who walk to Furze Platt School, the designated secondary school for the village, were at risk crossing the 40mph road every day.

The process may be complicated due to the speed traffic travels down the road. For a crossing to be installed, the flow of traffic must first be slowed down.

Cllr MJ Saunders said: “Traffic regulations require that vehicles must be moving at a pace at which they could stop in the event of pedestrians crossing.

“Speed limit isn’t the problem – we have to slow down the traffic and obstruct the road.”

Councillors agreed that they would look into asking the Royal Borough to install a chicane on the road, but a significant change like that will require a public consultation, with Cllr Saunders noting ‘it has side effects’.

Cllr Mike Barnes noted that one effect could be cars taking other routes, causing traffic elsewhere. He said: “There’s a concern that all the traffic will be diverted to the old Maidenhead Road (Switchback Road), it has to be very closely looked at.”

A consultation could take several months to push through, and the parish councillors agreed to ‘investigate’ all possible options to help people cross, with a traffic island also suggested.